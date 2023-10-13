Everyone Active encourages the older generation to get active in Chichester

This October and November, across Chichester, Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its third year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

Having launched on Sunday, October 1 – which coincides with Silver Sunday, the national day for older people – the campaign will run until Sunday, November 12.

The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Westgate Leisure Centre and Bourne Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

Anthony Court

Everyone Active supports older people to exercise throughout the year, with 20,000 individuals over 50 taking part in physical activity sessions in Chichester each month.

To help older people to get active, we’ve spoken to some of our local senior members and heard just how transformative exercise can be. Whether it’s for weight loss, recovery from injury, improved mobility, fitness or social reasons, there’s so much that exercise can do to improve quality of life.

Just one example is Anthony Court, who began his journey with The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in 2016 when he started attending the over 50’s walking football sessions. Following a heart attack in 2018, he was referred to fitness GP sessions by his doctor in addition to his current exercise regime - and the 73-year-old has been reaping the health and social benefits ever since.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

With more than 220 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

Everyone Active members can sign up to find out more about activities at their local site and start their fitness journey with basic exercises to do at home or in-centre. By signing up on the website, they will receive a beginner exercise guide and exclusive exercise videos each week.