Excellent BREEAM rating for the Create Building
The Building Research Establishment has reviewed the nine-storey building, which hosts the New Town Hall and commercial offices, and given it the Excellent certification as measured on its Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM).
This places it in the top 10 per cent of new commercial buildings in the UK. It was officially opened in March 2023, hosting Crawley Borough Council offices and meeting rooms.
Leader of the Council, Cllr Michael Jones, said: “We selected a design for the Create Building which we hoped would achieve an Excellent rating under the BREEAM scheme, I’m pleased to see that has been confirmed.
“A building like this helps us to achieve the reduction in carbon emissions we are aiming for as well as providing a good working environment for council staff and our commercial tenants.”
The Create Building was designed to minimise overheating in summer and excessive heat loss in winter, to keep running costs down and limit its impact on the environment.
Joint agents Stiles Harold Williams and Savills report interest in leasing the Grade A commercial office spaces has been very strong. Alongside the excellent environmental credentials, a town centre location and outstanding road and rail links to the wider region are supporting strong demand.
Varian Medical Systems UK was announced last month as the first tenant to sign a lease for The Create Building. The company, which has been based in Crawley for nearly 40 years, will be moving in soon to the sixth floor and preparatory works are already underway.