Excitement as redeveloped playground opens in Crawley's Bewbush area

Hundreds of children and their families welcomed in an exciting new era for play in Bewbush at the official opening of brilliant new facilities.

Councillor Chris Mullins (centre right) cutting the ribbon, with Crawley Borough Council leader Michael Jones and some of the families who were at the opening of the Mill Pond playground.

Children and young people were able to test out the shiny new equipment at the redeveloped Millpond Playground which is packed with features for them to enjoy.

Slides, climbing frames, see-saws, a roundabout, and swings are among the new equipment provided, all set on a safe soft-play surface and in a fenced-in space. There are musical consoles as well as seating and picnic tables for those wanting to sit out the way, conserve their energy or have a bite to eat.

The revamped site is the result of consultation with the community in finding ways to replace equipment that was either ‘end of life’ or not appropriate for an unsupervised children’s play park.

The new Mill Pond playground in Bewbush.

The site in also expected to become a hub for the community through a collaboration between Crawley Borough Council and the Inspire Castle Group. An agreement has been reached for the group to lease the building next to the playground from the council as it looks to engage a number of other services within the building.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, who cut the ceremonial ribbon to herald the playground’s opening, said: “We are really thrilled to see the plans for the play park coming to fruition and it is now a place where young people can enjoy once again.

“It has been vital that the community in Bewbush has been right at the heart of these plans and, as a council, we are pleased to have been able to respond so positively.”

Inspire Castle Group is made up of Natalie Campbell, the founder and ‘Save the Millpond’ petitioner, along with David Grafham and Kathy Rogers from Delta Security Management and Daniel Armstrong of Spotted Crawley.

A spokesperson said: "At Inspire Castle, we want to bring local services and support groups right to the local residents’ doorsteps, and having our hub at The Millpond, which we all campaigned strongly to save, means everything to us. We would like to thank the council for its support throughout the journey and cannot wait to see what the future holds! Watch this space!"