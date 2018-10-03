Excitement builds in Peacehaven on day of Harry and Meghan’s visit

Excitement is building in Peacehaven as crowds are gathering to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their first official visit to the county (October 3).

The couple started their day in Chichester, before moving on to Bognor and Brighton.

Their final visit is the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

This is a community hub for young people and community groups offering a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

Local schools let their pupils leave early for the day so they could line the streets to welcome the royal couple.

Peacehaven and Lewes town crier Jon Borthwick said outside the centre today, “Peacehaven tends to be a bit of a forgotten town, but there is so much that goes on here.

Dollie Hann age four with grandad Derek Standen. Telscombe Cliffs School let her out early to welcome the royals

For Harry and Meghan to focus on the mental health of the young people in our town is so good.

“I met Princess Di on her first visit to Sussex and so to see Harry on his first trip to Sussex is very special.”