Exciting new market opening in Herstmonceux
Welcome to Herstmonceux Village Market, opening on Thursday 14th March 930-1230 in the Herstmonceux village hall and car park.
The market will be open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
I am proud to announce the market will have a scrumptious array of local foods, crafts, arts, hand crafted and made produce
Locally sourced, created and produced especially for you
Come and say ‘hi’ at your new local friendly village market, where you’ll be greeted with a warm smile by an array of small businesses ready to dazzle you with their delights.; From local food and produce, crafts, natural products and not forgetting your four legged friends we have stalls for them too. We have a cafe serving freshly prepared goodies, cakes plus hot and cold drinks
We look forward to greeting you all on 14th March 930-1230 and then every 4th and 2nd Thursday of the month
Many of our stall holders are independent makers, creators, growers and bakers, local Sussex people creating for fellow Sussex people, creating a community within a community
We are very much looking forward to being part of the local community
For additional details please email Miranda on [email protected]