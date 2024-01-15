Exciting new Vegan Market comes to Chichester!

An exciting new vegan market is coming to Chichester for the first time on Sunday 28 January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having organised their first event in 2016, Vegan Market Co. now cover more than 50 locations throughout the UK. They will be using their expertise to bring together a variety of artisan producers, making their vegan products more accessible to people in the Chichester area.

The market will feature a range of stallholders, offering a variety of products including vegan street food, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts items, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vegan Market will take place on East Street, Chichester from 10.30am until 4pm.

Lewis Beresford, founder of Vegan Market Co. says: “We are thrilled to be coming to Chichester for the first time. We work hard to locate and bring leading vegan producers in the country together and work with local businesses from the areas where we put our markets on. We can’t wait to give vegan makers and producers from the Chichester area the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful city.”

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Cabinet Member for Culture and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re really excited to welcome this vegan market to Chichester for the first time. It’s an opportunity for residents to experience something new and to buy products that have been sustainably and ethically sourced.

“The market also gives everyone the chance to learn more about the variety of products and produce that is available – even for those who are not vegan. For example, swapping out dairy products for vegan alternatives can be a good way to live more healthily and sustainably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess continues; “We receive feedback from people that they would like to see a greater range of events and opportunities in the city, and this market is just one of many new events that we are bringing to the district.”

People can find out more about Vegan Market Co. by visiting their website at: www.veganmarkets.co.uk