Exciting news from the East Sussex School of Circus Arts at 2023 Graduation Gala

Sussex’s only Big Top circus school, the Hailsham-based East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA), which runs a wide variety of training courses covering all key circus performance skills, is pleased to announce that it is now the first school or college in the South East of England offering a BTEC Level 3 Qualification in Circus and Performing Arts.

Renato Pires, Founder and Owner of ESSCA shared the exciting news at the School’s annual Graduation Showcase. “We thought our Graduation Showcase would be the ideal time to announce our wonderful news,” said Renato. “After four years of hard work, our dreams have come true. From February next year, ESSCA will be the only educational establishment in the South East of England to offer students the opportunity to study for a BTEC Level 3 qualification in Circus and Performing Arts.

A BTEC is a vocational qualification which tends to be work-related. “They are ideal for any student who prefers a more practical-based learning,” added Renato, “which is a perfect fit for students who are interested in Circus and Performing Arts.”

The exciting announcement followed the 2023 ESSCA Graduation Showcase, where the graduating students put on a circus spectacular. They performed a wide range of circus skills including Clowning, Juggling, Acrobatics. Aerials and Equilibriums – for not only the audience, but for an esteemed Judging Panel.

ESSCA Graduation 2023 - Judges, Students and Renato Pires (front centre)

Members of the Judging Panel were Actor and TV Presenter, Mark Benton; The Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook; Producer, Artistic Director, Choreographer and Founder of TSE Creative Productions, John Thompson; Entrepreneur, TV regular, Writer and Founder of The Proud Group, Alex Proud and Show Director, Producer, Burlesque Performer and Costumier at Proud Cabaret, Jessica Talbot-Smith. The Judges gave each student feedback, critiques and advice to help and support them on their future performance journeys. “I thought today’s performances were wonderful and as someone who hasn’t got any circus skills, I was so surprised. When Renato told me that the students had done this in 12 weeks, to learn that sort of level of performance is amazing,” said Mark Benton.

"What a fantastic day. This is my third time to the ESSCA Graduation and each year it gets better and better. The acts are getting more professional and I can see that the training and what they’ve done here is brilliant,” added Councillor Holbrook. “Within Hailsham and the surrounding area, ESSCA brings quality, professionalism and gives people jobs as well – and within Knockhatch and what it has done with the Circus School on top of that, is absolutely brilliant.

"With Renato’s professionalism, the way he’s worked over the last four or five years, what he went through with the pandemic, moving the tent and hosting today, you can’t ask for anything else – and also the students get a lot out of this and then go on to perform either on cruises, on the television or on different shows,” added Councillor Holbrook.

John Thompson continued: “Now suddenly the ESSCA Big Top is in the middle of Knockhatch, with a concrete floor – it’s really exciting! What Renato’s done now that he’s got the official qualification – for us as an industry – is everything.

“I met one of the student’s mothers and heard that she was having a dreadful time at school, but by coming to ESSCA, it has completely turned her life around. You hear a story like that and it’s just so heart-warming. I think this is important for the industry, for the kids and as another form of alternative education for them. It’s really important and really deserves support.”

“I’ve said this before but what ESSCA is offering for the South of England is very, very important,” added Alex Proud. “Not only for the students but for the industry. I think that having this one and only opportunity across the South – from West Sussex to East Sussex – is really, really important and really, really fortunate for those that want to be involved.”