Exciting programme ahead for Sounds St Leonards across three venues

Sounds St Leonards is offering a busy few months with seven concerts planned across three venues in Hastings and St Leonards, featuring some top musicians.

The concert series, based in St Leonards, is run by violinist and promoter Holly Harman. “Bringing world class music to local venues in the town, Sounds St Leonards is the best place to see and hear both international acts, nationally-renowned names and local artists,” Holly said.

In setting up Sounds St Leonards, Holly wanted to use the series to champion music from artists that reflect society in the UK today: “Working in collaboration with local venues, businesses and community groups, Sounds St Leonards creates safe, friendly and accessible performance spaces for artists and audience members alike.”

Concerts coming up are: Jan 30, Saied Silbak (oud/vocals) – White Rock Studio, Hastings; Feb 27, Fran & Flora (cello/violin duo) – The Crown House, St Leonards; March 26, Jasdeep Singh Degun (sitar) – White Rock Studio, Hastings; April 17, Owen Spafford & Louis Campbell (violin/guitar duo) – The Crown House, St Leonards; April 29, Holly Harman & The H Ensemble (baroque/classical) – St John's Church Pevensey Road, St Leonards; May 29, Laura Cortese & Bert Ruymbeek (violin/accordion duo) – White Rock Studio, Hastings; and June 29, Lady Maisery & Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith (folk) – White Rock Studio, Hastings

Saied Silbak is a Palestinian composer and oud player born in Shafaa`mr. He began training in classical piano at the age of four before moving onto the oud in his early teens to delve deep into the nuances at the base of Arabic music.

“Silbak has a unique understanding of different types of music, from Arabic, Turkish and Indian to classical Western styles. His signature sound, created through his artful ability to fuse these styles together, has seen him perform around the world at festivals and concert series in the UK, Belgium, France, Palestine, Morocco, Argentina and beyond.

“Following their acclaimed debut album Unfurl, Fran &Flora released their second studio album Precious Collection on Hidden Notes Records in April 2024 to critical acclaim.

“Composer, arranger and improviser, consummate soloist and generous collaborator Jasdeep Singh Degun is an anomaly indeed. Unconstrained by genre, the Leeds-born virtuoso’s extraordinary skill and creativity are reshaping the musical landscape for his peers and for generations to come. Amid artist residencies and fellowships, an international concert schedule, royal command performances and the well-deserved laurels of recent years, Jasdeep’s life-long training in gayaki ang – a lyrical approach to the sitar that mimics the human voice – has remained his anchor and his passion.

“Owen Spafford and Louis Campbell met as teenagers, as part of the first cohort of the National Youth Folk Ensemble. Since forming their duo in 2018, they have supported MartinHayes (at EartH, London and Band on the Wall, Manchester) and Mammal Hands (at the Barbican, London); been nominated for the BBC Young Folk Award; released their critically acclaimed debut album, You, Golden with five star reviews; and had national airplay on BBC Radio 2, 3, 4 and 6 alongside RTE1 in Ireland and BBC Scotland.”

Holly Harman is a baroque violinist with a deep connection to the music of the Baroque period. Holly has toured and recorded with some of Europe’s premier orchestras and ensembles including The Gabrieli Consort and Players, The Academy of Ancient Music and Early Opera Company.She is equally passionate about exploring the intersection of baroque and folk traditions, often incorporating folk elements into her performances to create a unique musical experience. 2025 will see the release of Holly's debut solo album, which includes the elegance of early baroque music with the emotive melodies of folk traditions, and well as a newly commissioned work by Alice Zawadzki.