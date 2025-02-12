Exciting programme as London Philharmonic Orchestra heads to Eastbourne

The London Philharmonic Orchestra offers a programme of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Mozart and Dvořák when it visits Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre for an afternoon concert on Sunday, February 23 at 3pm.

Under conductor Matthew Lynch, they will offer Chevalier de Saint-Georges – Symphony No 2; Mozart – Concerto for Flute and Harp; and Dvořák – Symphony No 9 (From the New World).

Matthew said: “For this programme I did have a role in choosing. I was asked if I could do the concert in Eastbourne and I was told that we would be doing the Mozart Concerto for Flute and Harp which I was very, very happy about. It's a piece that I had been playing since I was a teenager. It's a piece that I've known for a long time but I've never actually conducted it. And so I suggested doing the Dvořák with it. I thought that the sunny pastoral qualities of the Mozart come back in the second movement particularly in the Dvořák, not in terms of theme but I think that both have a similar warmth and humanity about them from different eras.

“The first piece in the programme (the Chevalier de Saint-Georges – Symphony No 2) is a piece I’ve done a few times before and it's a wonderful little piece that calls itself a symphony and in some ways it is. It's three movements – fast, slow, fast – it goes along pretty quickly. It was originally an overture for an opera but then he retasked it into this symphony. Chevalier de Saint-Georges has a really unique sound compared to much of the other music we hear. He was writing in Paris and he was an adult at a time when Mozart was a child. He is a generation older than Mozart but still early classical rather than baroque and we don't play much early classical music from France so his music feels like a breath of fresh air.

“Programming is something I enjoy doing. I think it's one of those tasks that if you're not careful can expand to fill whatever time you have as you philosophise about the pieces and how they work together but depending on the piece and depending on the concert there are so many considerations. One of the things is what the audience would like especially when you are programming a Sunday afternoon concert. It is not the time to be playing really abrasive contemporary music. You would want the people to go home humming the tunes and with a smile on their faces!

“But you would want the pieces to illuminate each other and to show each other in a different light particularly the Chevalier de Saint-Georges which is early classical moving into later classical. And Mozart wrote the Flute and Harp for a father and daughter pair in Paris so that is another link.

“But when you are programming I am always trying to think about how the pieces fit together. It's not just putting three pieces together that I like and hoping they will function together. Actually sometimes it's just a feeling. For the Mozart and the Dvořák I just think that they will work well together and I don't really know why but I think they will but also there are practical considerations. Sometimes if you're on tour, one place might want two concerts and another place might want just one concert and also you have to think about the orchestra. I did a concert with a student orchestra last year, and each of the pieces was perfect for them but maybe it was too much altogether – though actually for the concert they really pulled it out of the bag and gave it 110 per cent and it did work well.”