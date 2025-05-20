Exciting young ballet dancers of the future perform in Brighton

Ballet Central is back on tour this summer with a programme showcasing the talent of Central School of Ballet’s graduating class of 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will play at The Dance Space, Brighton Friday, June 6 and the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on Thursday, June 12, both at 7:30pm.

Spokeswoman Katherine Camps Kilgour said: “This year’s company is made up of 38 young dancers, many of whom will make their debut on a professional stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ballet Central Tour is the perfect introduction to dance for audiences of all ages.

This year’s repertoire sees heritage meet cutting edge, combining classical ballet from Frederick Ashton with a restaged Foyer de Danse, as well as an ultra-contemporary innovative creation from Dickson Mbi, a post-apocalyptic world populated by the Kardashians from Thick & Tight and a new ballet from Kristen McNally.

“The mixed programme has been commissioned by Kate Coyne, artistic director of the world-renowned ballet school.

“The Ballet Central Tour 2025 will feature Frederick Ashton’s majestic Foyer de Danse, reconstructed and staged by Ursula Hageli, on behalf of The Frederick Ashton Foundation. Staged for the first time in over 90 years, Ashton’s ballet brings Edgar Degas’ paintings and pastels of Paris Opera Ballet dancers to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In contrast, Ballet Central presents two newly commissioned contemporary works from Dickson Mbi and creative duo Thick & Tight. Vastly energetic, Dickson Mbi’s piece explores the practices of ritual and shared human experience, striving to shine a light on what is next to come. Presenting a new generation of dancers in this fast-evolving artistic world, Dickson Mbi's piece depicts the energetic ambition and perseverance required to pave new pathways in dance theatre and performance.

“Thick & Tight’s theatrical work Keeping Up with the Apocalypse – set to John Adam’s Nixon In China – combines dance, theatre and mime whilst adopting a humorous commentary on social and political affairs. Set years ahead in the future of planet Earth only one species remains, thriving in a desolate post-apocalyptic landscape. The Kardashians! Famous for being famous and living on money alone, they dominate a decimated planet.

“The fourth piece in this vibrant programme is Kristen McNally’s modern ballet FEAST with a glorious new musical composition by Central’s Tabor music director Philip Feeney. McNally’s vibrant piece allows the audience to catch a glimpse of a colourful community where conversation is punctuated and interactions explode with character.”

Ballet Central was created in 1984 as the touring company of Central School of Ballet to give Central’s graduating students the opportunity of professional performance experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is formed around Ballet Central’s relationships with leading choreographers and provides the opportunity for students to experience performance in front of a ticket-buying audience.

Populated by the final year students of the BA (Hons) Professional Dance & Performance degree, joining the Ballet Central company forms a core part of the degree course and supports graduate employment. Ballet Central graduates go on to dance in companies including English National Ballet, Northern Ballet, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, Scottish Ballet, Ballet Black and Rambert Dance Company, as well as international dance companies across the globe.