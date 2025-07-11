Exhibition will help shape Ditchling's major redisplay

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft reimagines what a museum can be in its big summer exhibition It Takes a Village, running until February 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition invites visitors behind the scenes with a new exhibition that re-examines its collection of more than 20,000 arts and craft objects from fresh perspectives. Marking 40 years since the museum’s inception, the show is a living curatorial experiment which will shape the museum’s major redisplay planned for 2028.

The museum is collaborating with more than 50 contributors to bring together rarely seen discoveries from the collection alongside familiar works, presented in new ways. Featuring pieces by renowned artists and craftspeople including Ethel Mairet, Eric Gill, Joseph Cribb, David Jones and Amy Sawyer, It Takes a Village offers new ways of looking at these objects and the connections between them. Visitors will be invited into the process, contributing their own local items into the museum’s Wunderkammer, with each object's origin marked on a map of Ditchling designed by illustrator Neil Gower, building a unique, community-sourced collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 objects from the museum’s collection, with many never-before-seen items, will be featured, including a limestone relief carving by Joseph Cribb, vibrant screen-printed textiles by little known artist Grace Denman and a handwoven silk wedding dress, made and worn by Petra Gill, daughter of Eric Gill. The exhibition features a display co-curated by members of the Methodist Survivors’ Advisory Group (a group of people who have lived experience of abuse) and the Methodist Modern Art Collection Management Committee addressing the complex legacy of Eric Gill. Meanwhile, visitors can experience a sensory reimagining of Ethel Mairet’s home and workshop, Gospels. Created using inclusive design techniques, the display offers a multi-sensory way to engage with Mairet’s world.

Steph Fuller, museum director and CEO, said: “Really ever since I have been here, which is starting to edge towards eight years, I've been interested at looking at the collection through the perspectives of different people, people in the village, people that are creative practitioners, people of different interest groups. Over a long period we have started to research with individuals and communities and to think about how we might reimagine what we are doing for now. We know how to tell our own stories but there are all sorts of other things that might be of interest to people that we might miss out on and lots of questions that get asked. So sharing our exploration is really valuable.

“Our collection is 20th and 21st century which is not that old so really we saw that there was certainly an opportunity to collect oral histories from people that remember. It is good to capture that information so that we have it for the future. We have collected 12 new oral histories from people that are connected with the museum in different ways and it has been really fantastic to listen to them. Sometimes it is the human stories that really bring things to life. You can listen to the audio and you can hear that person telling the story.

“The other thing is really to think more about broadening how people want to experience museum objects. We have been looking at how we can interpret things in a more multi-sensory way so that there are things to touch and to handle. There is also the audio that is coming through, and we're hoping to gather information from people that come to visit about the things that they do enjoy and the things that they don't enjoy and the things that they would like to see more of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of it is also underlining the relevance of the collection: “We are able to make clear that some of the things that drove the first artists and craftspeople here, like a rejection of industrialisation and wanting to live closer to nature and wanting to reduce consumption, are very resonant in the times that we are living in now.”

So it is all about rethinking: “But I would not want to lose the cabinet of wonders element in museums. There's a real pleasure in putting things on display in the rather more old-fashioned ways still.”

The result will be much clearer idea of where the museum sits in the community: “Being embedded in the village and the surrounding area is really important. It is why the museum is here and what it is about. The arts and crafts are not divorced from place and landscape. They are part of the context that tells the whole story in a holistic way. It's about showing how those first arts and crafts people were very much a part of the landscape and the village.”