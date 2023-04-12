Experience a Taste of Sussex at Michelham Priory on Saturday April 22

Take a culinary adventure of the exciting artisan food and drink of Sussex at Michelham Priory House and Gardens on Saturday April 22.
Deliciously Sussex is an exclusive event at a beautiful property in the Sussex countryside providing visitors the chance to taste some of the wonderful products that are produced and synonymous with the county.
Led by Armchair Tasting Tours, this tasting is not just about what is produced in Sussex today but a talk is delivered with historical context and fascinating tales which tells the Sussex food story and why it has developed into a county with such range and quality.
From artisan cheeses to bakery, charcuterie and preserves and local aperitifs (or non alcoholic option), join us on this deep dive and tutored tastings into Sussex artisan products.
The event, which runs from 2.30pm to 5pm, is the first of an exciting series of events at Michelham Priory celebrating the food and drink of the county called A Taste of Sussex.
Leading Deliciously Sussex will be Claire Fuller and Hilary Knight, both of whom have a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Sussex food and drink scene.
Claire has been a food tour guide for several years and is especially interested in some of the tales and stories which have come from Sussex’s rich historical past.
Hilary has been working with small artisan producers for more than 20 years and loves nothing more than discovering new products being produced by the passionate artisans and farmers across the county.
This is the first event of this type at Michelham Priory, a beautiful Tudor mansion set on its own private medieval island in Sussex countryside just outside of Hailsham.
Tickets are £22.50 per person. Free car parking is available on-site.
To book tickets visit: sussexpast.co.uk/event/a-taste-of-sussex-armchair-tasting-tours-deliciously-sussex/
For details of further events run by Sussex Past, the registered charity which owns and cares for Michelham Priory, visit: sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on