Explore home of Sussex rewilding at CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out

Join us at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, for a celebration of countryside protection and restoration.

CPRE Sussex is hosting a Countryside Day Out at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, on Saturday, 2 September.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event celebrating the Sussex countryside and those working to protect and promote it.

The day is a double celebration of CPRE Sussex’s 50th anniversary and Knepp Estate’s new Wilding Café and Shop.

Deer grazing at the Knepp Estate

Paul Steedman, director CPRE Sussex, said: “Come join us and our countryside friends to celebrate our 50th anniversary and the opening of Knepp's amazing new café and shop.

"This day out is a chance to meet our dedicated volunteers and find out more about the work being carried out to preserve the Sussex countryside, including the rewilding of the Knepp Estate.”

CPRE Sussex will be joined by a host of other organisations on the day including the Woodland Trust, Sussex Green Living, Sussex Bee Farm and Tree Circles.

There will be the chance to browse fantastic products from Lara Sparks Embroidery, artworks by CHAR and Missy and Boo.

A full programme of talks, tours and entertainment will include tips on how to grow your own ‘Knepp style’, insight into the estate’s fascinating rewilding project and an RSPB-led tour of the birds found at Knepp.

There will also be a kid’s area with activities led by Woods for Learning, dance with Catherine Sleeman, and Archies’ Little Farm.

Lady Isabella Burrell from the Knepp Estate said: “The site where the event will take place is on land that has been utterly transformed over the last 20 years.

"From depleted, non-profitable dairy and arable farmland, Knepp’s 3,500 acres are now a haven for wildlife, supporting many of the UK’s rarest species.

"Thanks to our recovering ecosystem we now run a number of profitable nature-friendly businesses, employing more than double the number of people we did under farming.

"The Knepp Wilding Café and Shop, next to our new organic Market Garden, are our latest enterprises, providing sustainable food and a gateway to the rewilding project and 16 miles of public footpaths.”

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day Out takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 2 September, at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex.

Entrance is £5 per adult. Kids go free.

