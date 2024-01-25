Explore the fun at the Sussex Longdog Association Indoor Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exciting Judging and Fun Dog Show Unveiling

Join them in the excitement as judging commences at 1:00 PM, where an esteemed panel will assess the charm and charisma of Lurchers, Greyhounds, Whippets and other site hounds. The highlight of the event is undoubtedly the fun dog show, providing spectators with the chance to witness who will be crowned "Best in Show"!

Heartfelt Connections: Discover Greyhounds in Search of Forever Homes

Sussex Longdog Association

Beyond the lively atmosphere, the event serves as a unique opportunity to deepen your understanding of greyhounds still seeking their forever homes. Engage with heartwarming stories and have the chance to meet greyhounds who have found their forever families, showcasing the transformative power of adoption. In addition, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (BRGT) will be present to provide support and raise awareness on how you can adopt a greyhound.

Community Gathering at Plumpton Equine College

This special event unfolds at Plumpton Equine College, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere for families and friends. Between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM, the venue will be filled with affectionate dogs, providing an ideal time to enjoy and celebrate their furry friends.

A Warm Welcome to Everyone

Fun Dog Show

Come along on February 4th to share in the laughter, create lasting memories, and celebrate the joy that our four-legged companions bring into our lives. They look forward to seeing you there!

Details at a Glance:

When: February 4, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Plumpton Equine College, Plumpton, Sussex, BN73AE