Exploring Chichester's World War Two defences

Chichester’s war-time defences could well have made a difference had they been put to the test – so concludes Selsey-based historian John F Wells.

John is the author of the new volume Military Defence of Chichester, World War Two: The anti invasion defences in the Chichester area 1940-45. It consists of 200 pages and contains 180 illustrations, covering Chichester, Chichester Harbour, Thorney Island and the Manhood (Selsey) Peninsula, plus the airfields of Tangmere, Westhampnett (Goodwood) and Merston.

As John, who was born the year the war began, says, the book is the culmination of years of research. It is available directly from the author on 01243 606210.

“It goes back a long way. I've always been interested in archaeology and history but I got interested in pillboxes back in the early 70s and I joined various groups. I'm a member of the Pillbox Study Group. It used to be thought at one time that people who were interested in pillboxes were anoraks but they are the iconic structures of defence. But I realised that there was a lot more to it than them. I couldn't just write about the pillboxes. I wanted to record everything I found about the anti-invasion defences. I did a book about Bognor back in 2016 but I realised that there was a lot to be written about Chichester that was not generally known. There are not that many pillboxes in the Chichester area but there are certainly a lot of other defences to consider.

“Chichester, like all big towns, was known as a nodal point. They were given a defended perimeter to stop the enemy entering the town and in fact there was a double perimeter all the way around Chichester including anti-tank ditches and also the natural features that Chichester had like the canal and the gravel pits around the eastern side.

“The big talking point obviously is how good these defences would have been but the point is that they were the best that we could do in the circumstances after Dunkirk. We had lost a heck of a lot of the British Army and a lot of the equipment, and it was left to General Ironside (Commander-in-Chief Home Forces, responsible for anti-invasion defences and for commanding the army in the event of German landings) to do whatever he could.

“Chichester was seen as important as a lot of towns were. There were good landing places along the coastal plain and also for paratroopers and gliders on the flattish top of the Downs. Chichester had a railway junction and there were main roads leading into Chichester and then heading out towards London. It was an important place to be protected.”

In the event the defences were not tested: “They were certainly not used in anger though certain guns were test fired but I think it would have made a difference. Definitely. How long it would have held is the big question but there were a lot of factors and we know that the Germans were not really ready for a seaborne assault. They were good at going across country with their tanks but they would have come unstuck for various reasons if they had tried to come across the Channel. But if the enemy had landed, I think the defences around Chichester would have made a difference and then of course there was a second line of defences through the middle of Sussex and that was substantial. But I think all in all Chichester was pretty well defended.”