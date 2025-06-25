Exploring new ways to bring vitality back to our communities

How do we act in a world on the edge of systems collapse and address the damage done to ecological systems?

Regeneration strategist Jenny Andersson isn’t promising any answers. But she will certainly be posing questions which might just lead us to a better understanding as we search for ways to create new centres for life and bring vitality back to our communities.

Jenny joins this year’s Festival of Chichester on Wednesday, July 9 at 6pm for Jenny Andersson – Regenerative Designer in The Old Court Room (beneath the Assembly Room) North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ. There will be an interactive exhibition from 6pm and a participatory talk from 7pm-8pm, followed by socialising from 8-9pm. Tickets £5 from The Novium.

“I would contend, along with many other people, that we are in the midst of a polycrisis,” Jenny says, “and if you look at the first aspect of the polycrisis I would describe it as a crisis of our ecology. We have nature and biodiversity crashing. We have the challenge of climate change. And we have the challenge of pollution and waste.

“Our support systems, water and soil and forests and biodiversity, are plummeting. We are polluting them. We are degrading them. And yet they are absolutely necessary to support life on earth. What is crashing them is our economic policy that allows us to believe that we can plunder the natural resources on what is effectively a finite planet. It's a belief system that we have operated for the last 300 to 400 years that was born during the Renaissance and during the Newtonian era that breaks down everything into parts rather than wholes. It is a fundamental belief in the dominion of humans over nature. If you think that humans are more powerful and smarter than the natural systems which we depend on, we will continue to deplete them.

“What we are trying to do is to explore in Chichester and the surrounding area different ways of thinking about how we organise our human systems and align them to our support systems. 90 per cent of the time that humans have been on this earth they have lived in harmony with the planet around them. It is only in the last two per cent of our existence that we have industrialised the way that we have behaved. It is not possible for us to go back to hunter-gatherer times. But we can explore whether we can find different ways of working together with our natural systems within the technologised society that we now live in. How can we realign our economic and technological principles with the principles of keeping life going, but still within the context of a heavily globalised and technologised era?

“I am a natural born optimist which might make me naive but I do believe in the inherent goodness of human beings. But we do have to stop our complacency and our privilege to some extent and to realise that we are in a crisis because of our economic systems.”

