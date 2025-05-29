Exploring significance of colour in major new Brighton exhibition

Extreme short-sightedness was the reason Alexandra Loske, colour historian and curator of Brighton’s Royal Pavilion, became so fascinated with colour.

It’s a fascination which gets full expression in a fascinating new exhibition she has brought together at the venue.

Set against the backdrop of the Pavilion’s rich history and its reputation as one of the world’s most colourful palaces, COLOUR reveals how colour is not just seen but felt.

Running until October 19, the exhibition showcases vivid room installations, art interventions, sensory experiences and a full programme of workshops and activities for all ages. Guests will delve into the bold hues and rich textures of the palace and discover how colour made the Pavilion a sensation in the 1820s.

And all because of that childhood visual impairment.

“I have always been very sensitive to colour because I was extremely short sighted, so short sighted that when I took my glasses off all I could see would be fluffs of colour, abstract fluffy balls of light. I had laser surgery quite late, in my 30s so then I decided that I would look into the visual arts now that I could actually see! And I did so as a second career, as a distraction from approaching midlife.

“Colour was given to me as a PhD subject. It was something that was for up for grabs. It was already there as a research project – to look at what colours meant in the Royal Pavilion in the early 19th century. I thought it would keep me entertained but I really didn't think it would be quite so fascinating – especially as colour has just really taken off now because of the digital world and social media. Colour is so important now.”

And with colour, of course, comes meaning. So why was Alexandra wearing red today?

“I am in red because it makes me feel powerful and great. It looks good for the camera and it's my go-to colour when I'm not quite sure how the day is going to pan out. It changes the way you walk into a room and how you hold yourself – but you can of course get it wrong!”

Had she been in dark blue “that would have meant that I was going to lie under a table in some historic building. In the Middle Ages blue would have been associated with particularly high status but now I think it is much more the colour of work, the denim culture.”

Had she been in white: “Well, that's more difficult to talk about. It does mean purity to a certain extent but when you go beyond that you do get into colonial discourse. White and the idea of purity is synonymous with white skin colour and then you go into some really disturbing historical meanings...”

The point being that colour has meaning.

“Colour is something we take for granted but it really is a big part of who we are. I've been in this field for 16 or 17 years and I didn't expect it to be so popular. It can be quite important to know what colours were around at a certain time and what they meant and why they developed a certain symbolism or value but I think in this day and age where anything is possible in terms of printing and the digital world, colour has become very popular in all areas.

“Lots of people know stories of the really old expensive blue in the Renaissance and the reason is because it was hard to source blue. And the next step is to look at how certain figures are painted. You will see how the Virgin Mary is often depicted in blue. And that's the point. You give the most expensive pigment to the most important part of the painting, and I find that absolutely fascinating.”

And all this thinking goes into the exhibition.

“Visitors will learn about the meanings behind the colours and pigments used, and how certain colours evoke an emotional response. The interior of the palace is as much a work of art as the building itself. Each room is devoted to a specific colour and emotion, featuring carefully curated artistic interventions that demonstrate how colour was used to evoke feelings and create enchanting and sensual interiors in the 1820s.”

Alexandra says visitors will learn how each room was carefully designed to bring the sensual impact of its colour to life: “The softness and fresh charm of the colour ‘peach blossom’ in the Long Gallery is followed by rich and saturated blues and reds in the adjoining Music and Banqueting Rooms.”

She promises the exhibition, called simply COLOUR, will be a must-see for visitors. “Whether you're a history lover, an art enthusiast, someone that has a keen interest in social media and photography, or someone who is simply looking for a unique experience, COLOUR offers something for everyone.”