Exploring the crucial wartime contribution of the Spitfire Girls

Katherine Senior’s new play looks at the crucial wartime contribution of the Spitfire Girls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piece comes to the MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton from March 20-22 and then the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from April 15-19 – inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who dared to fly during WWII and the incredible bond that tied them together.

“I came across the women who flew these aircraft in about 2016 and I just remember thinking why don't I know more about this,” Katherine says. “I started reading up on it and watching all the documentaries that I could find on YouTube and then I reached out to someone that had a website who put me in touch with Candida Adkins who is the daughter of Jackie Moggridge who was the youngest of the ATAs (Air Transport Auxiliaries). Her mother had a massive archive of all the things relating to it. She kept everything and she wrote on everything, and it was a real insight into the women who flew these aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first eight women pilots joined in 1940. Their role was to deliver the aircraft to where they needed to be – whether it was taking them from the factories to the squadrons or taking them to the factories to be fixed. There was a constant taxi-ing of these aircraft. The ATA was formed in 1939 and then in 1940 they brought in the first female pilots. They were running out of male pilots because they had gone to the frontline so they brought in the women. The women were already pilots, but my play is set very much later in 1943 by which time the women were joining what they called ab initio, from the beginning. Some of them hadn't even driven a car before.”

Before the women joined, the ATA was nicknamed Ancient Tattered Airmen. The women were vital to giving it new life and efficiency. In all, there were 168 female pilots.

“And they were really up against it. One of the biggest problems was the weather. As soon as you had any real fog or really, really bad weather they were really not meant to set off in the first place, and if you had several bad days then you were really stacking up all the aircraft that needed to be delivered.

“I wrote the play and I am in it. I'm playing one of the women Bett. It is a memory play in a way. I was drawn to the fact that the first women that signed up joined on New Year's Day 1940, and my play is set in 1959 on New Year's Eve. Beth is running a pub called The Spitfire and she has a knock on the door and there is another woman and they just go back in time…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

The cast is Laura Matthews (One Man, Two Guvnors, National Theatre; Pride, Proud Films) – as Dotty; Katherine Senior (The Rivals, Look Back in Anger, Travels with my Aunt tours) and Rosalind Steele (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End; The Provoked Wife and Venice Preserved, Royal Shakespeare Company) will share the role of Bett.

The cast will also feature Kirsty Cox as Joy, Jack Hulland as Dad/Frank and Samuel Tracy as Tom/Jimmy. Presented by Tilted Wig and MAST Mayflower Studios and directed by Seán Aydon.