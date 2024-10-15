Exploring the real tragedy in Maria Callas's life - Petworth Literary Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a special for the Petworth Literary Festival, Daisy Goodwin, author of Diva, a heartbreaking, powerful novel about Maria Callas, will be joined by soprano Josephine Goddard.

The connection is crucial, as Daisy says: “It was Josephine who taught me to sing so that I could write the book!”

On Saturday, October 26 at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Petworth they will remember one of the great stars of the glittering and ruthlessly competitive world of opera. Callas was known as la divina: the divine one. With her glorious voice, flair for the dramatic and striking beauty, she was the toast of the grandest opera houses in the world. Yet her fame has been hard won…

This year would have been her centenary: “I have always loved her voice and thought that she was fascinating. I have always found her mesmerising as a singer as well as an actor. She was such an extraordinary performer and you've only got to look at the pictures of her to see that she was unbelievably charismatic. But one of the reasons I wanted to write this book was to reframe her narrative from a modern perspective. So many people will say ‘Oh, poor Maria Callas!’But I was thinking ‘Well how poor was she?’ She was at the top of her game. There was no opera singer more famous or more adored or more celebrated than she was, and her recordings are selling more than anyone else’s and that's astonishing. There have been 100 books written about her but there is still this idea that somehow she was the victim – and that upset me

“She had this very public humiliation when she was dumped by Aristotle Onassis as her longtime lover so that he could marry Jackie Kennedy. It was a spectacular humiliation but I wanted to evaluate her achievements because these are the things that should be celebrated.”

As Daisy says: “No one would say ‘Oh poor Beethoven! He was deaf and he never had a girlfriend!’ They would just say ‘What a genius!’ That's what they would say about a man but they don't say that about Maria Callas because she was a woman. They just say ‘Poor Maria!’

“And that's something that really struck me. My book doesn't shy away from the difficult aspects of her but I wanted to show that she was not a victim. There was a logic to all her decisions. She was not a powerless woman abused by an awful man. Onassis was not someone I would have chosen for her but they had a passionate relationship, they had a lot in common, they were both Greek, they were both self-made and they had both been hungry.

“I think the real tragedy for her was that her voice began to deteriorate much earlier than it should have done. She should have had another ten years of absolute vocal command. I think what happened was that she didn't have anyone in her life when she was younger, after her teacher, to say ‘You must look after your voice.’ She was at the mercy of the conductors and her husband that just wanted her to sing for the money and the fame, and she wanted that too. But she should have been able to say ‘I need to take time away.’ You think how carefully singers are treated now. But her voice was beginning to go when she was 36. She could still sing but she was not absolutely perfect and she knew she was not absolutely perfect. She was such a perfectionist and for me I think that is the great tragedy of Maria's life. I wanted to make clear in the book that there is this ticking clock for her when she realised that her voice was no longer the superpower that it used to be, and I think when the crack appeared in her life that's when Onassis seemed so seductive.”