Exploring the sensual impact of colour - Brighton exhibition

The Royal Pavilion, managed by Brighton & Hove Museums, will show its true colours this spring as the Regency palace opens a new immersive experience inviting visitors to explore the history, magic and meaning of colour.

Set against the backdrop of the Pavilion’s rich history and its reputation as one of the world’s most colourful palaces, the experience reveals how colour is not just seen but felt.

Launching on International Colour Day on March 21 and running until October 19, the exhibition will showcase vivid room installations, art interventions, sensory experiences and a full programme of workshops and activities for all ages. Guests will delve into the bold hues and rich textures of the palace and discover how colour made the Pavilion a sensation in the 1820s.

Alexandra Loske, curator of the Royal Pavilion and a colour historian, said: “The exhibition is a celebration of the Royal Pavilion's opulent use of colour, which makes it one of the most unusual and pioneering historic buildings of its time.

“This isn’t a traditional exhibition. It's a new and experimental display that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the Royal Pavilion's colour schemes and discover not only a kaleidoscope of bold hues and textures but relive some of the awe and excitement that George IV's guest experienced in the 1820s.

“Visitors will learn about the meanings behind the colours and pigments used and how certain colours evoke an emotional response. The interior of the palace is as much a work of art as the building itself. Each room is devoted to a specific colour and emotion, featuring carefully curated artistic interventions that demonstrate how colour was used to evoke feelings and create enchanting and sensual interiors in the 1820s.”

Alexandra says visitors will learn how each room was carefully designed to bring the sensual impact of its colour to life: “The softness and fresh charm of the colour peach blossom in the Long Gallery is followed by rich and saturated blues and reds in the adjoining Music and Banqueting Rooms. With photo opportunities around every corner, COLOUR is a must-see for visitors. Whether you're a history lover, an art enthusiast, someone that has a keen interest in social media and photography, or someone who is simply looking for a unique experience, COLOUR offers something for everyone.”

In addition to the COLOUR exhibition, Brighton & Hove Museums will be running a full programme of events and activities until October 19, including: Chameleon Children’s Trail; Colour Tours; Conversations in Colour (talk series); Colour Study Day; Paint and sip workshops with Pinot & Picasso; Pride Family Picnic; Paper Flower workshop with Pom Pom Factory; Silent Disco with Mega Events; Screen Printing Workshop with The Private Press; Regency make-up workshop; Baby Pavilion Colour Crawl; Paper Bird Workshop with Paper & Wood; and Hearing Colour piano recitals.

Brighton’s Royal Pavilion was crafted by architect John Nash for King George IV in the early 1800s and stands as one of the UK’s most distinctive landmarks. Its unique blend of Indian and Chinese inspired design, coupled with its lavish and eclectic interiors, showcases the remarkable creativity of George IV.