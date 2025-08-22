Exploring the toll that chasing fame can have on your psyche

Worthing author Louise Stevenson promises you’ll Die Laughing (Funny Bones Publishing, £9.99, available from Amazon).

Louise, aged 50, said: “Die Laughing began with the question of what happens when you combine the unpredictability of comedy with the darker sides of human nature. The idea of a comedian choosing his victims from the audience grew out of my desire to explore the fine line between genius and madness. It’s about fame, control and the cost of ambition. I wanted to delve into the complexities of a character like George who struggles with his own past while navigating the chaotic world of stand-up comedy.

“The book has been years in the making, with a lot of reworking along the way. I started writing it over 12 years ago, and it’s evolved as my writing style and understanding of George’s character deepened. Initially, the plot was much darker and simpler, but over time, I infused more depth and psychological suspense into it. I spent a lot of time refining the themes around the dangerous allure of success, the sacrifices involved and the toll that chasing fame can have on someone’s psyche.

“This book feels incredibly significant because it represents a culmination of my personal and professional experiences. As someone who’s spent decades in comedy, I wanted to reflect on the impact that the pursuit of fame can have on someone’s mental health, relationships and morality. It’s my first thriller novel, and while comedy is often the focus of my career, this book allowed me to stretch my creative muscles in a way I hadn’t before. It’s a deeply personal exploration of ambition and self-doubt, and it feels like a full-circle moment in my writing journey.”

Louise added: “Die Laughing focuses on George, a comedian who, over the course of his career, becomes consumed by his need for control and success. His world is chaotic, balancing a violent past with the demands of comedy all while hiding dark secrets. The book examines how fame and the pressure to be constantly funny can drive a person to cross ethical and moral lines. It’s about the duality of human nature: the persona we present to the world versus the darkness we hide.

“The book will resonate with readers because it taps into something deeply human – our desires for success, recognition, and validation, but also the inevitable consequences of chasing those dreams at any cost. Fans of psychological thrillers will enjoy the suspense and tension, while those who enjoy dark humour will find George’s journey into madness compelling. The fact that it’s set against the backdrop of the stand-up comedy world gives it a unique angle as it’s not just another crime thriller. It’s a story about the complexity of human ambition and how far we’re willing to go to keep our darkest secrets hidden.

“I’ve been working in comedy for over 25 years, and I’ve always been fascinated by the psychology of performers, especially stand-up comedians. I wanted to explore what happens when someone becomes consumed by fame and the pressure to entertain. Die Laughing began as a dark thought experiment: what if a comedian, instead of just using their audience for laughs, took it a step further? From there, the character of George developed, and the book evolved into a psychological thriller. The idea of combining comedy with suspense felt natural to me as humour and darkness often go hand in hand in life. I also run a comedy school in Brighton, called Brighton Comedy Course which is 16 this year, so I’m basically immersed in the comedy world.

“Comedians often walk a fine line between genius and madness, and I wanted to explore that duality. I’ve seen performers struggle with the highs and lows of the business, and how the pressure to be constantly funny can lead to moments of self-doubt, insecurity, and even self-destruction. I also wanted to write something that would reflect the more complex, twisted aspects of fame that I hadn’t seen tackled in thrillers before.

“I wrote Die Laughing for readers who enjoy psychological thrillers, dark humour, and character-driven stories. It’s aimed at anyone who likes books that keep you on the edge of your seat, with complex characters who aren’t easily understood. Writing Die Laughing was both a challenge and a thrill. As a comedian, I’ve spent my career observing human nature, but writing a novel allowed me to dive even deeper into the complexities of character and emotion.”