Exploring Viennese Operetta and the Anschluss

Simon Gray Presents offers the UK premiere of The Final Waltz – Viennese Operetta and the Anschluss, written by Daniel Neer and directed by Ted Gorodetzky.

Simon explains: “In this new production you will hear some of the most beautiful melodies of Viennese Operetta, whilst learning about the lives of some of the composers of these most romantic and expansive melodies; composers such as Lehar, Kreisler, Kalman, and Strauss, to name but a few. Hear how their lives and, indeed, this art form, were impacted by the annexation of Austria by the Nazis and the Anschluss. These beautiful songs and duets will be sung by accomplished and professional musicians, set against a backdrop of stories both tragic and life affirming, with vintage and archival film and photography media from the era. In the shadow of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, experience how art and beautiful music can endure in the face of overwhelming evil.”

The single performance will take place on Sunday, June 22 at The Ralli Hall Community Centre in Denmark Villas, Hove, starting at 6pm. Tickets are £16 and are available online from TicketTailor, or direct from Ralli Hall, Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm 01273 202254

“The Final Waltz stars American opera singer and Broadway performer, the baritone Daniel Neer, who has sung with major US opera companies including the New York City Opera, Washington National Opera, Gotham Chamber Opera, and has appeared on Broadway in Baz Luhrmann’s La Boheme and in Coram Boy. The second member of the cast is British-born Lindsey McKee, a soprano based in Missouri, USA, where she has worked across the Midwest performing in musical theatre, opera and concerts, including appearances with the Lyric Opera, Union Avenue Opera Theatre, and the St Louis Philharmonic, as well as regular performances in the UK.”

Musical director and accompanist is Brighton-based Simon Gray, an experienced conductor and producer.