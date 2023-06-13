Residents in Crawley were woken up by an ‘explosion’ when a car was set on fire in the early hours of yesterday (Monday).

The car was earlier reported to have been dumped in Gossops Green near Ifield Mill Pond.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the fire had been started deliberately. A spokesperson said: "At 1.52am yesterday (June 12) we responded to a fire at Hurst Close in Gossops Green, Crawley.

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Crawley to the scene. Upon arrival crews found one car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

This was the scene when a car was set alight in Gossops Green, Crawley, in the early hours of yesterday (Monday)