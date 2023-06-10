Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Eastbourne beach after report of ‘possible historic ammunition’
Sussex Police said they responded to a report of ‘possible historic ammunition’ being found at Holywell Beach in Eastbourne today (Saturday, June 10).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:16 BST
Police said the incident happened at around 9.57am.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The area was cordoned off to ensure public safety while the incident was assessed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), who concluded the item was an old engine part. We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”