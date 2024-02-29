Extension for tender applications for beach huts and wellbeing space in Seaford
In response to the recent concessions tender process, it has been observed that the health and wellbeing concession space at Bönningstedt and the summer commercial West View Beach Huts have not received as many applications as anticipated. Considering this, and in alignment with Seaford Town Council’s Concessions Policy a one week extension has been granted to provide any prospective applicants with additional time to apply.
Small local businesses are encouraged to make the most of this extension and consider the primary location along Seaford’s busy promenade of these concessions.
Available for the 2024 season, the West View Beach Huts offer businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and locals the unique chance to showcase their offering to residents and visitors from April to September. The spaces are an affordable concession space and charged at just £1,225 for the whole season.
Located further along the promenade towards the Buckle we have additional opportunities
for concessions with a health and wellbeing focus to build on the tranquil offering this side of the beach.
This extension will allow tender applications for the health and wellbeing concession space at Bönningstedt and the summer commercial West View Beach Huts until Wednesday 6th March 2024 at 4PM.
Applications can be sourced at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/contracts-and-tenders/ with submissions via [email protected]
Applications will be evaluated based on a range of criteria including locality, sustainability practices, inclusivity initiatives, health and wellbeing impact, and financial viability.
Seaford Town Council is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and vibrant concession environment and actively encourages budding local businesses to consider these exciting opportunities.