Extension for tender applications for beach huts and wellbeing space in Seaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In response to the recent concessions tender process, it has been observed that the health and wellbeing concession space at Bönningstedt and the summer commercial West View Beach Huts have not received as many applications as anticipated. Considering this, and in alignment with Seaford Town Council’s Concessions Policy a one week extension has been granted to provide any prospective applicants with additional time to apply.

Small local businesses are encouraged to make the most of this extension and consider the primary location along Seaford’s busy promenade of these concessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available for the 2024 season, the West View Beach Huts offer businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and locals the unique chance to showcase their offering to residents and visitors from April to September. The spaces are an affordable concession space and charged at just £1,225 for the whole season.

West View Concession beach huts

Located further along the promenade towards the Buckle we have additional opportunities

for concessions with a health and wellbeing focus to build on the tranquil offering this side of the beach.

This extension will allow tender applications for the health and wellbeing concession space at Bönningstedt and the summer commercial West View Beach Huts until Wednesday 6th March 2024 at 4PM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications can be sourced at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/contracts-and-tenders/ with submissions via [email protected]

Applications will be evaluated based on a range of criteria including locality, sustainability practices, inclusivity initiatives, health and wellbeing impact, and financial viability.