Extinction Rebellion theatre protest in Lewes – in pictures

A theatre protest by the local Extinction Rebellion (XR) group drew crowds in Lewes on Saturday.

XR Lewes Street Theatre Group descended on Cliffe Bridge, surprising crowds attending the farmers market. Together with a top-hatted banker, a sinister monster and a host of other colourful characters, the fracking team performed a sketch entitled ‘Mr Barclay and the Earth’. Mr Barclay, a considerate and apparently community-minded banker, is trying to persuade a new customer to invest. But he is constantly interrupted by the Barclays Monster – the real face of the bank – who keeps popping up and spoiling his sales pitch. Dolmen Domikles, who played ‘the Chorus’, said: "Since the Paris Agreement was signed at the end of 2015, Barclays has invested $85billion in the fossil fuel industry. They are the top European banker of fracking and coal power. They may claim to be financing green initiatives, but in reality their investments are fuelling the climate crisis.” The protest followed a week of Extinction Rebellion protests in five cities across the country. Read more in this week's paper, out on Friday (July 26).

XR Lewes Street Theatre Group in the town on Saturday (July 20) UGC ugc Buy a Photo

