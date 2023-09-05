Extraordinary athletes conquer the world’s largest inflatable 5k for Worthing charity Guild Care

28 exceptional individuals embarked on a thrilling adventure by taking on the world's largest inflatable 5k, all in the name of charity. This remarkable endeavour was organised to support Guild Care, Worthing’s leading Social Care Charity.

Runners take on Inflatable 5k in aid of Guild Care

The epic racecourse involved 32 gigantic obstacles which participants leaped, sprinted, and conquered their way through. The team raised an amazing sum of over £1,700 to support the charity.

Guild Care supports older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As a charity, Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma.

Darren Bamber, a participant in the race said ‘It was an amazing event that so many people took part in, we raised loads for Guild Care and had so much fun whilst doing it. We look forward to the next big event!’

Helen Yarrow and Jo Meredith completing the race

Guild Care extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who took part in the challenge, and to those who generously contributed to support the runners. Marc Yarrow, Events and Engagement Fundraiser said ‘Thank you to everyone who was involved in the inflatable 5k. By running for Guild Care or supporting our runners on the day, you are helping us to make a massive difference in the community supporting more people’.

Guild Care extends an invitation to all those seeking exciting challenges to engage in their upcoming fundraising events, such as the London Landmarks half marathon or a moonlit walk along the enchanting South Coast. Join us in making a difference, one remarkable step at a time.

If you are interested in fundraising for Guild Care, please visit our website to see all the upcoming events www.guildcare.org/Listing/Category/guild-care-events

Supporting Information

