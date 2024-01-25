Eyes to the skies for first stargazing event of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Beachy Head public stargazing event of 2024 takes place this month – with Jupiter, Orion and The Pleiades due to make an appearance.

The first stargazing event of the year is on Saturday 27 January between 5pm and 7pm outside the Beachy Head Story on Beachy Head Road.

With the moon rising later in the evening, the darker sky will give stargazers the perfect opportunity to spot distant objects such as The Pleiades, known in Greek legend as the Seven Sisters and notable for its striking blue colour.

Andromeda

Jupiter will be standing out as the brightest planet in the sky and through telescopes, observers should be able to spot at least four of its 67 moons.

Some of the constellations will also be visible including Orion, the mighty hunter, in the west and telescopes will also focus on the faint misty nebulae in Orion, where stars are being born and Leo (The Lion) is rising in the east.

Organised by Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Heritage Eastbourne, the monthly event includes a short introductory presentation on astronomy and the opportunity to observe using telescopes if the weather permits.

Entry is free and no booking is required.

Members of the society bring various society telescopes, specialised cameras and have knowledgeable society representatives on hand to answer questions, and help visitors discover the night sky.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The night skies above our town promise some spectacular sights and thanks to the Eastbourne Astronomical Society, visitors of all ages can enjoy a stellar look at the stars and planets.

“The January event will be a great opportunity to wrap up warm, connect with the great outdoors and marvel at the joys of the night skies.”

A further stargazing event is taking place on Saturday 24 February between 6pm-8pm.

Each event is free, however they are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled in inclement weather.

The Beachy Head Story exhibition and gift shop will be open throughout each event, with the Beachy Head Pub on hand for refreshments.