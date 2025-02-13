Fabulous family February fun in Chichester this half term - your full guide

Chichester is full of family-friendly activities this February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of what’s on offer to entertain children range from dinosaur adventures at Chichester Festival Theatre, the Cathedral’s dive into Sussex’s religious past, to interactive crafts at Pallant House Gallery and a retro gaming arcade at the Novium.

Chichester’s Family Arts Network is made up of six welcoming organisations from across the city, including Chichester Canal, Chichester Cathedral, Chichester Festival Theatre, The Graylingwell Chapel, Pallant House Gallery and The Novium Museum. Together, they collaborate to enhance the city's family offering, aiming to provide engaging events and experiences for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you take part in any of these events and activities, don't forget to share your experiences with us on social media using the hashtag #ChichesterKidApproved and stay connected by following us on Facebook: facebook.com/ChichesterKidApproved,” said a spokesman.

Coming up:_____________________________________________________

CHICHESTER CANAL. Free Family Fun Day at the Canal Heritage Centre, 19 Feb, 10-3pm. Join us for family fun at Chichester Canal! The day’s theme is 'Roses, Castles and Canal Folk' offering lots of exciting interactive and creative activities throughout the day hosted in the Canal Heritage Centre. Suitable for all the family.

***

CHICHESTER CATHEDRAL. Chichester950, Religion, Rebellion & Reformation, 14 Feb-15 Nov. From bejewelled Bishop's rings, to a pocket-sized Bible from the front line of the war in Macedonia, step back in time to discover 950 years of history, faith and transformation - told through real people, events and treasures throughout Sussex. Admission is by donation (recommended £5 per visitor). No booking required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw950, Free creative workshop for children, families and caregivers, 15 Feb, 10am - 3pm. This half term, bring your family along to Draw950, a free, fun-filled event where young artists (and their grown-ups!) can create a monumental masterpiece celebrating 950 years of history at our Cathedral. See the Cathedral Nave transform into a giant canvas and illustrate key moments from the last 950 years – from the construction of the Cathedral, to King Henry VIII’s tumultuous reign and beyond! Free, donations welcome (suggested donation £2 per child). Book your space: www.ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-cathedral/draw950-free-creative-workshop-for-children-families-and-caregivers/e-lqeevy

Cupcake Decorating with Cloisters Kitchen & Garden, 19 & 20 Feb, 10.30am. Pick up your apron and join us for a cupcake decorating class with our onsite baker. Follow the theme of the class or use your imagination choosing from a selection of toppings & icing. Enjoy your yummy creation or take them home for your family. Tickets are £5 per person and can be purchased here: www.eventbrite.com/o/the-cloisters-kitchen-garden-85209448903

***

CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE

The Littlest Yak, Minerva Theatre, 17-22 Feb (daytime performances). This musical adaptation of the award-winning children’s book will delight audiences young and old with beautiful puppets, catchy tunes and an uplifting tale of self-acceptance for all the family. LAStheatre return with a gorgeous adventure about Gertie, the littlest yak who’s in a rush to grow up. Recommended for ages 3+. Book: www.cft.org.uk/events/the-littlest-yak

Dinosaur World Live, Festival Theatre, 20-23 Feb (daytime performances). Dare to experience dangers and delights in this roarsome interactive show for all the family! Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre‑historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. Recommended for ages 3+. Book: www.cft.org.uk/events/dinosaur-world-live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Friendly Backstage Tours, Festival Theatre, 21 Feb, 4pm. A 60-minute guided tour is a brilliant way to explore how theatre is made! Discover CFT’s backstage spaces, see how shows are created and experience what it’s like to tread the boards of the famous Festival Theatre stage. Perfect for ages 7-11. Book: www.cft.org.uk/offstage/family-friendly-backstage-tour

Pop-Up Family Fun, Festival Theatre Foyer, 17-23 Feb, from 9am. CFT are expanding their free family friendly spaces this half term. Within an arm's reach of the welcoming Café on the Park, children can discover toys, colouring-in, fancy dress and books in the Pop-Up Family Fun area. Catch up with some parent pals over a barista coffee, delicious cake, pizza or sandwich; there are also healthy snacks and drinks for the kids available. Perfect for ages 0-5. More details: www.cft.org.uk/offstage/pop-up-family-fun

***

PALLANT HOUSE GALLERY: Light, Colour, Shape, 18-21 Feb, All day. Drop in to the Studio anytime to add to our new 3D installation. Inspired by the colour and shapes of the new installation in the historic staircase by Rana Begum RA, help create a collaborative artwork in the middle of the room by adding your own shapes. Please allow 10-30 minutes. The piece will also be worked on together during our Saturday Art and Craft session on Saturday 22 February (10am-12pm). Drop in: Light, Colour, Shape | Drop-in | Pallant House Gallery

***

THE GRAYLINGWELL CHAPEL: Half term activities, Graylingwell Chapel, 17-22 Feb. For February half term this year there will be movie days, craft days and more! Open from 9am-4pm Monday to Saturday, this unique community space allows families to come together in a beautifully converted Victorian Chapel, complete with a custom-made play area in the main space. Not just a space for the holidays, we offer a full range of activities throughout the year from story-time to arts workshops to youth band nights, just follow us on social media or visit www.graylingwellchapel.com.

***

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE NOVIUM MUSEUM: GAME ON WITH GAME OVER @ The Novium Museum, 14-22 Feb. This February half term, step into a retro gaming paradise with our pop-up retro arcade, running from 14 to 22 February as part of I Grew Up 80s! Play classics like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Galaga on 12 authentic arcade machines, all provided by Game Over. This nostalgic experience is included with I Grew Up 80s exhibition entry, making it the perfect half-term activity for gamers of all ages. Advance booking is recommended. www.thenovium.org/whatson

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR @ The Guildhall, Priory Park, 20 Feb, sessions at 11am & 1pm. Join Aida H Dee, founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK, for a vibrant and interactive storytelling session, perfect for children aged 3+ and fun for all ages. As an award-winning author, performer, and activist, Aida brings stories to life with humour, energy, and inclusivity, inspiring a love of reading through engaging tales and lively antics. Chairs and cushions will be available, but we recommend bringing a picnic blanket for extra comfort. £6 per child, £1 per accompanying adult. www.thenovium.org/whatson

I GREW UP 80s @ The Novium Museum, Open until 8 June. Step back in time and experience the 1980s through the eyes of a child with I Grew Up 80s - a fun, family-friendly exhibition packed with nostalgia! With over 200 iconic items, from Care Bears and Transformers to Walkmans and cassettes, there’s plenty for parents to reminisce over while children discover the toys, games, and pop culture that shaped the decade. Families can get hands-on with 80s dress-up, trivia, and interactive displays, making this a fantastic day out for all generations to enjoy together. Tickets: Adult £5, Child £3, Family up to 5 (max 2 adults) £14. www.thenovium.org/1980s

OUT & PROUD IN CHICHESTER @ The Novium Museum, Open from 1 Feb. Out & Proud in Chichester explores the history of Pride in the city and shares the personal stories of Chichester’s LGBTQ+ community. Co-curated with Chichester Pride, this powerful exhibition highlights resilience, identity, and celebration, ensuring these voices are heard and preserved for future generations. Free entry. www.thenovium.org/pride

***

Chichester Family Arts Network

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester is bursting with family friendly activities and places to explore, and the Chichester FAN wants to inspire more families to play and have fun. Six welcoming organisations from the north to the south of the city have pledged to the Family Arts Standards, and together we’re making Chichester’s exciting family programme of events and experiences even better.

The Chichester FAN works to:

● Offer a wide range of high quality arts experiences for families in the city

● Help families be aware of the breadth of offers at all six venues

● Support each other’s family events (especially the free ones!)

● Share opportunities and learnings

● Understand families’ needs and engage with more diverse families

● Collaborate on at least one family friendly project across the city each year