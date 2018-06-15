‘Failed brakes’ blamed as car overturns at petrol station

A driver had a lucky escape after she crashed and overturned her car at a petrol station.

The woman claimed she was unable to apply the brakes of her red Ford KA as she approached queuing traffic on the A27 near Lewes, said Sussex Police.

Lucky escape ... the driver was shaken but unhurt

To avoid crashing into the back of other vehicles, she took the slip into a petrol station and collided with the metal posts protecting the pumps, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Police said the driver claimed her brakes failed and would not depress. However the vehicle was subsequently examined and there were no defects discovered within the braking system.

PC Gary Douglas, of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit, said: “Following an examination of the car we found a full bottle of water, which was crumpled. While we cannot say for certain, it is highly likely the bottle has rolled under the pedals and prevented the driver from applying the brakes.

“It is imperative motorists ensure any items within their vehicles are stowed correctly before they start their journey, so as not to interfere with any pedals or controls.

“The driver in this case was left shaken but thankfully unhurt. Had it not been for her quick thinking, it could have been a whole lot worse.”

The incident occurred on the eastbound carriageway, between Falmer and Kingston, at about 4pm on Wednesday, June 6.