Fairlight Village Voice

CHURCH MATTERS This Sunday Pett Methodists will be joining with the congregation at Pett Parish Church for Remembrance Sunday. The service will commence at 10.45 am.

FAIRLIGHT FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB This week’s Friday Club Lunch will be sausage plait and then cheesecake. There’s to be a Gracious Care talk, too. Next week you’ll partake of Italian ncy dress quiz suffered an eleventh hour cancellation due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, meatballs with fusilli pasta, with gateaux to follow.

HALLOWE'EN QUIZ The second coming of the FRA’s fancy dress quiz was scheduled for last Saturday, but it suffered an eleventh hour cancellation due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, leading to disappointment for many locals who had secured their tickets. Actually, the facts behind the brief cancellation notice were extremely sad, and deepest sympathy and condolences go to those closely concerned.

FAIRLIGHT PLAYERS Riding the crest of a wave following a couple of exceptional productions, the Players are on stage this week with a towering presentation of Peter Denyer’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Not only have Directors Ann Hohenkerk and Giselle Youseman brought 18 actors to the stage, but they have them playing 35 characters in some dozen scenes, and all of this within the village hall stage facilities which, at best, can be described as miniscule.

All the Dickens favourite characters are present plus, narrating his own show, Mr Dickens himself, in the person of Players’ Chairman Keith Miller. Along with Tom Miller’s curmudgeonly Scrooge, there’s Steve Hill’s Bob Cratchit, David MacDonald as very creepy Marley, the three ghosts – Charlotte Eastes as Past, John Buckkle as Present and Bill Pocock as Yet To Come, Richard Baszcsak as Fezziwig and Sarah Bragoli as his Missus. Scott Hollands is Fred and young Scrooge, while Lola Catt and Amelia Glazier enhance their scenes.

Two 11 year-olds add considerably to the piece – Dsora Land plays five roles and the diminutive James Miller plays four parts, with one of them being Tiny Tim, surely in the top ten of fictional characters ever invented. Brilliantly set, lit, propped and costumed, it also has Lucy Hogg’s award-deserving star quality programme. Sold out in record time, those without tickets will have learned – Book early for Christmas, Carol!

DO YOU REMEMBER WUF? Warm Up Fairlight, a Parish Council initiative of two years ago, was designed to offer a warm place to go without wasting all your Winter Fuel Allowance.(Remember that?) Ambitiously operated for six hours on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, it soon became obvious that what people wanted was not just warmth, but somewhere to chat and interact socially.

Thanks largely to the presence of Proper Officer Pauline Collins in the earliest days persuading those who had just picked up their pills to ‘come next door and have a piece of cake’ the whole operation morphed into the highly successful DISH, which has just celebrated its second birthday. Congratulations to all concerned.

Thanks, too, to the ‘new’ PC, which has handed over the management of the Mondays and will cover the cost of the hall rental until next April. Some folk have been critical of the fact that residents’ cash is being used to subsidise freebies for those attending. Donations are welcomed and the operation is in balance for self-funding.

FAIRLIGHT PRESERVATION TRUST As you may already be aware, the Trust is holding its AGM on Sunday, November 10 at 2.30pm in the village hall. The Trust is certainly one of the most important bodies in the village as, without their activities and vigilance, the village could sooner or later cease to exist altogether. Membership of the Trust will only cost you £3 for three years, so do consider joining if you have not yet done so.

STILL TO COME – A SPECIAL EVENING As previously indicated, the ARC is presenting a very special evening on Saturday, November 23 starting at 7.30pm at Pett Village Hall (doors at 6.45 pm) when Andy McConnell, well known as ‘The Glass Man’ from Antiques Roadshow, will be giving of his reminiscences in ‘Banter with Bonkers.’

If you have a special piece of glassware, please take it along and discuss it with Andy. To book, enter TicketSource online and search for Banter with Bonkers, and simply book. Tickets on the door, should any remain unsold, are priced at £12.50.