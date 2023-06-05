Edit Account-Sign Out
Fairlight's pride at new village sign

A bright morning greeted Fairlight villagers eagerly awaiting the sight of their long awaited new sign.
By Keith PollardContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST
Annette Holmes, Deputy Chair, and Chris Smart, Chair of the Fairlight Residents Association, Andrew Blackman, the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, and Maggie Barnby, designer of the sign.Annette Holmes, Deputy Chair, and Chris Smart, Chair of the Fairlight Residents Association, Andrew Blackman, the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, and Maggie Barnby, designer of the sign.
Coming down Battery Hill or along from Pett Level, drivers will see a striking new Fairlight sign.

This has been project managed by the Fairlight Residents Association to a design, chosen by a residents’ ballot, by local resident Maggie Barnby.

And on Saturday June 3, the sign was unveiled by Andrew Blackman, the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, when some 45 people heard him explain that it was 100 years since the first homes were built in Fairlight Cove, that it was the 75th anniversary of the Residents Association, and that it was 25 years since the last sign, by Norman Dengate, was erected and since beaten by the weather.

Maggie's sign, so effective on paper, was even more attractive as the finished article.