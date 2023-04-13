Falcons and owls to fly into Chichester's Fishbourne Roman Palace this Easter holiday

Birds of Prey displays will take place in the grounds of Fishbourne Roman Palace this weekend (April 15 & 16) to mark the end of the Easter holidays.

Falcons, hawks and owls will fly in to Fishbourne Roman Palace this weekend for a series of very special Birds of Prey displays.

To mark the end of the Easter holidays, visitors to the UK's largest Roman domestic property can get up close and personal to a number of fantastic feathered creatures.

Sussex-based Hawking About will set up camp at the Palace on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th April.

Visitors can take a look at these magnificent birds of prey in a meet and greet with their keepers before catching one of three flying displays taking place on the day.

As well as this, a series of fun family activities will be available throughout the day, including activity trails, games and dressing up.

All of the above are included in general admission to the site.

Fishbourne Roman Palace is just outside Chichester and easily reached from Portsmouth, Southampton, Brighton and Winchester. There is ample free parking on site. Visitors can also get the train (Fishbourne station is a 5 minute walk away) or cycle from Chichester city centre (25 minutes).

The palace is the largest Roman residence north of the Alps and has an unusually early date of 75 CE, around thirty years after the Roman conquest of Britain.

The remains were only discovered in the 1960s. Visitors can today stroll around the recreated Roman gardens – the earliest gardens found anywhere in the country – and enjoy the largest collection of mosaics in situ in the UK.

The museum exhibition contains a fascinating collection of items found on site which help explain how the Romans lived nearly 2,000-years-ago.

Opening times are 10am to 5pm with last admission 30 minutes before closing.

Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free. Family tickets start from £22.

Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.

Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit any of its sites for free. Other properties include Lewes Castle & Museum and Michelham Priory, near Hailsham.