Fallow doe disentangled and released at Rushlake Green in wildlife rescue

A female fallow deer has been successfully disentangled and released before Christmas.

A female fallow deer (doe) has been rescued just before Christmas and safely released, thanks to a specialized deer disentanglement rescue team in East Sussex.

Late this morning (20th December 2024), East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service received a call from a woman near Rushlake Green who discovered a fallow deer trapped with its neck caught in netting in her garden. Unfortunately, the deer wasn’t able to free itself, prompting WRAS to assemble its specialist deer disentanglement team for a response. The WRAS team included Brian Downing, Ellie Langridge, Abbie Marsden, and Trevor Weeks.

“These rescues are always challenging. Rescuers must act quickly and safely. These large animals can cause serious injury with a single kick if not handled properly. Our team responded promptly to secure the deer and expertly cut the netting free,” explained WRAS founder Trevor Weeks MBE, who led the rescue. “These animals are highly sensitive and can suffer from capture myopathy, which may cause internal damage and lead to a heart attack.”

As the deer fell to the ground, the rescuers had to act swiftly since the netting was tightening around its neck. Brian and Trevor managed to secure the deer while Ellie and Abbie promptly cut away the netting to relieve the pressure. The neck was examined for any remaining netting and injury, but none was found. The netting near the rear legs was also cleared to facilitate the escape routes for both the deer and the rescuers before the deer could be released.

“It was excellent teamwork as usual, and the deer was released quickly. Typically, the deer entanglements we handle involve bucks (males) with antlers caught, but this time it was a doe (female). It was wonderful to see the deer run off into the woods to live another day. This deer was incredibly fortunate, as many others go unnoticed and become ensnared out of sight, sadly perishing. The woman who found this deer was incredibly helpful and contacted us immediately. This lucky doe will live to see another day, making for a successful rescue just before Christmas,” Trevor said.

East Sussex WRAS essential staff and volunteers will remain on-call and active throughout Christmas and the New Year. “Our wildlife won't realise its Christmas; it will be just another day for them. Therefore, we must continue to assist them and care for those in need as usual,” Trevor added.

Whilst this rescue was taking place WRAS rescuer Tony Neads was also attending to an injured swan on the Cliffe High Street bridge in Lewes which had to come into care followed by another in Eastbourne.

To see a video of the rescue visit youtu.be/KA-PfAoP0K4

East Sussex WRAS is a community charity dedicated to ensuring the safety of both people and animals in challenging situations like these. The charity relies on donations. For more information and advice, visit www.wildlifeambulance.org.