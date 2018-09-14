Families Forum host fun filled summer activities for all ages

A summer of fun was on offer by Newhaven Families Forum which enjoyed its third annual summer programme with a range of family events.

For the first time it was able to offer two drama workshops with the professional talents of Hobgoblin Theatre Company.

Group of children enjoying the drama club activities

It also opened three interactive art workshops with art techniques as well as a treasure hunt family fun day at Newhaven Fort.

The events organised for the children were only made possible with a generous grant and the support of volunteers providing a wide range of low-cost interactive activities and events for families with children as young as two up to 16.

Families Forum also held its first community fun day at Fort Road recreation ground which housed a range of inflatables, football skills with Newhaven FC, children’s entertainer, pony rides, just to name a few.

Alison Eaves, NFF volunteer event organiser, said: “We are so thrilled to be able to continue for a third year. Over the last month we have received a record number of bookings, taking over 1,000 bookings in four weeks.”

A parent of children that participated in the drama workshop, said: “My little girl and boy loved it.

“It was so well run, fun and enjoyable. We haven’t got much money this summer for days out, so having something like this is just brilliant and very, very much appreciated.”

Another parent added: “We have had the most brilliant two days organised by NFF. Thank you so much the treasure hunt.”

If you want to get involved, or learn more email NFF@sussexcommunity.org.uk