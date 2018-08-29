Families spoilt for choice at Michelham Priory games festival

Children enjoyed a day full of traditional games and fun at Michelham Priory in Hailsham.

Among the seven acres of grounds activities were laid out to entertain families.

Hobby horse hurdles, face painting, balloon modelling and crafts provided a day full of surprises.

The hobby horse show jumping arena gave little ones the chance to see how fast they could complete the course.

Crazee Hazee oversaw the show jumping which ran twice throughout the day.

Races and games took place on the south lawn of the impressive building.

In the Barn there were craft activities and even more games to play with.

Michelham Priory offers 800 years of history right from Augustinian canons through to the times of the Tudors.