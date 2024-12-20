Family, friends, loves, deaths, teenage angst and early-years experiences...

Stuart Owen (contributed pic)

Stuart Owen looks back on it all in My Life released by Global Publishing, Kindle (£4.55), paperback (£12.99), hardback (£16.99), available from Amazon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart, aged 60, of Burgess Hill, explained: “I reached the grand old age of 60 in April of this year and realised that I’d experienced and achieved quite a lot in those 60 years. Although I knew a few things about what my late parents did in their lives, they never actually wrote anything down. My first granddaughter Ava was born in November 2023 and I thought it would be good for her to know what her grandad got up to when she’s older, but that it would also inform other family members and close friends about the multitude of things that have happened throughout my life. As the book developed, I realised that it might appeal to a wider audience who could resonate with my experiences whilst enjoying the self-deprecating humour which is constant throughout.

“The book covers my life growing up in Brighton in the 1960s and 1970s, family, friends, loves, deaths, teenage angst and other early-years experiences; football (The Albion) and music (predominantly from 1977) figure prominently, as does working at American Express, travels around the world, performing on stage (acting, playing music, doing some stand-up comedy) and meeting famous people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was born with a hair lip and cleft palate and I write about how that affected me growing up so there are some dark bits in the book, but as my coping mechanism was to get on stage and perform, I hope it might inspire other people who have experienced a facial or any kind of deformity to do likewise, and that my experiences will resonate with them.

“My granddaughter was my initial inspiration but telling my story and sharing my experiences with a wider audience quickly became a key driver for me. The book isn’t solely aimed at people in the Brighton/Sussex area who grew up in a similar period and who may have attended local schools (Patcham, Dorothy Stringer), or who worked at Amex or who follow The Albion. I’m sure that a lot of the aspects I cover – teenage angst/experiences, facial issues etc – can be related to by anyone irrespective of where they live or come from.

“Writing about the issues I had with the hair lip was quite cathartic and I go into dark areas that none of my immediate family were aware of. My initial plan for the book was to jot down some bullet points covering each aspect/experience I wanted to write about but, as soon as I started writing, it all just flowed out and I couldn’t stop! It took just under three months from start to finish and I’m immensely proud of it. Feedback from people who have already bought it has been heartfelt and touching and very rewarding.

“The book has been written in a style in which people who know me can hear me saying the things I’m writing about; therefore it does contain some profanities although there is an appropriate warning on the front cover. However, I believe these add to the experiences I’m describing and emphasise my thoughts and feelings throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially it was going to be a stand-alone publication. However, since completing it, I’ve remembered numerous people and events which have also occurred so there is a possibility I will include these in a sequel in due course. Look out for the piece about meeting Paul McCartney at a train station on the Isle of Wight!”