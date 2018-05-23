Family’s tribute to father found dead in Pevensey Bay

The family of a ‘kind, caring’ father who was found dead on a Pevensey Bay caravan site say he will be sadly missed.

After a seven-day search, 31-year-old Denim Graven was found just metres away from his home in Castle View caravan site on December 6.

An inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall found he had died after taking a toxic mix of prescription medication, drugs, and alcohol.

The roofer’s mother, Sandra Headech said to the Herald, “He was a fun-loving, cheeky boy.

“He was a good lad without the drugs. He would do anything to help. He’d help anyone. It’s such a waste.”

She said he was a hard worker from a young age and would go to neighbours’ homes and wash their cars.

In a statement read at the inquest she added, “He had five kids and one step-son who he thought the world of and loved dearly.”

While his father said after the inquest, “He was gone before his time. I’ll miss him. He’ll be sadly missed.”

Mr Graven went missing after sending an unusual text and a video to his ex partner of 12 years, Emma Whitmarsh.

He was reported missing to police on November 30 and friends and family searched day and night to find him.

The court heard his body was eventually discovered by a friend, Lee Akehurst, on December 6.

The inquest heard from Mr Graven’s GP and a consultant psychiatrist who said he suffered mental health issues and cocaine dependency.

Coroner for East Sussex Alan Craze said, “It’s recognised that the use of drugs, particularly in somebody’s teens, can very well lead to psychosis.”

Speaking to the family at the May 17 inquest, he said, “This is a devastating tragedy for everybody who knew him, so I express my sympathy and condolences.”

The coroner recorded an open verdict.