Family support charity in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex launch Cost-of-Living Crisis Appeal to support families this winter.

The cost-of-living crisis is a disaster for millions of families and the charity is asking the local community to support their appeal so they can provide compassionate, non-judgemental support, because childhood can’t wait for the economy to recover.Enquiries for our services have increased and more families are asking us to source essential items such as nappies, milk, cots and pushchairs. Volunteers are the lifeblood of Home-Start and they also are being challenged by the impact of rising prices resulting in a drop in the number of people able to offer their time.We support local families by providing practical, compassionate and emotional support to parents whose worries about finance are adding to the challenges of post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and bereavement and we run 6 weekly groups that provide families with a warm, friendly space to visit. Home-Start CHAMS continue to work with other local organisations to make sure the families they support get the emergency supplies or expert help they need.Alyson Smith, Business and Fundraising Manager, of Home-Start CHAMS said “Parents have told us they have been struggling even more in the current cost of living crisis. Buying food and paying to heat their homes are the most worrying”. One parent said “My weekly shop was costing £70 a week, now its £110 and seems to be going up weekly. I’m worried now the weather has turned how I am going to afford to keep our flat warm”.“Please give whatever you can, even a small amount will make a huge difference in preventing the suffering facing families this winter.”By donating to the Cost-of-Living Crisis appeal you will be making sure that Home-Start CHAMS can continue to deliver vital services to families. To donate to the appeal please visit www.homestartchams.org.uk and donate online. You can also support families this winter by becoming a Home-Start volunteer, and make sure that a family facing the cost-of-living crisis has the support they need. Find out how to volunteer here www.homestartchams.org.uk or contact Liz Roe scheme Manager on 01293 416237