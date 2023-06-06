Famous lawnmower debuts at Ardingly's South of England Show

A lawnmower once belonging to Britain’s most famous prime minister will be on show this weekend at the South of England Show.

Museum of Gardening curator, Clive Gravett, with Churchill’s mower

The Museum of Gardening stand at Ardingly will feature Winston Churchill’s cherished Atco motor mower.

As curator Clive Gravett explains it has some distinctive features: “The rear rollers have been welded together and holes drilled in them. The mower was reunited with a former head gardener at Chartwell, Churchill’s country home in Kent and Victor Vincent remembered that the modifications were ordered to reduce the machine slipping on wet grass.”

Also on display will be some of the historic mower’s provenance such as its 1938 service invoice from Messrs S K Ford of Mitcham who invoiced Mrs Churchill for the work.