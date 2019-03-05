Famous musician performs at Lewes school's fundraising concert

A top musician made a surprise appearance at Lewes Old Grammar School last week to join in its fundraising concert Fish Aid.

Rob Green, the drummer in band Toploader and who was a student at the school in the Eighties, performed Sit Down by band James with geography teacher Will Ellis and Spanish teacher Susana Prada at the event on Friday (March 1). The concert has been running annually since 2001 in aid of the Anthony Pilcher Bone Cancer Trust, a trust founded by former pupil Anthony Pilcher, known as Fish, who died aged 15 in 2002 after being diagnosed with a type of bone cancer in 2001.

