Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer shows characters on our cliffs

The newly-released trailer to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald shows characters on familiar cliffs.

The upcoming spin-off set in the Harry Potter universe released a sneak-peak of what is in store for muggles this afternoon (Tuesday) – and this featured a glimpse of the Seven Sisters.

At least three characters can be seen close to the edge of the famous chalk beauty spot. It is not clear whether they were filmed on location or perhaps added in post production.

The glimpse of the iconic setting (at 1.12) only lasts a matter of seconds before the trailer moves on.

But who they are and what they are doing there remains a mystery.

This is not the first time the magical franchise has filmed on the South Downs.

Beachy Head was the setting for a Quidditch scene in the fourth film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is released in cinemas on November 16.