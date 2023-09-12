Farewell open week at St Catherine’s Hospice: October 2-8
The much-loved hospice recognises that its current building, on Malthouse Road, carries so many memories of loved ones it has cared for since it first opened 40 years ago..
The hospice will be open to the public from 9am-6pm each day, with access into the Octagon and Quiet Room between 9am -11am. From Monday to Wednesday, and on the weekend, the Spiritual Care team will lead a moment of shared reflection at 10:30am.
Visitors are invited to come in, write in a book of remembrance and take time to reflect. Refreshments will be available and there is no need to book – just head to the hospice reception.
Chief Executive Giles Tomsett, said: “Whilst this is an incredibly exciting period for St Catherine’s, as we mark our 40th Anniversary and prepare to move into our brand-new hospice at Pease Pottage, it is also a deeply emotional time.
“Our beloved hospice on Malthouse Road in Crawley have seen us care for thousands of individuals requiring palliative or end of life care.
“We know that this building is so much more than bricks and mortar to many of our local community who hold precious memories of their loved ones being cared for here in their final days.
“We hope that opening our doors and welcoming the community will provide them with an opportunity to say farewell and share special thoughts and memories of lives that will never be forgotten.”
St Catherine’s Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. St Catherine’s cares for around 2,000 people every year living with a terminal illness, in its hospice in Crawley, in people’s own homes and in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine’s are supported in the comfort of their own home.
For more information about St Catherine’s open week please visit: https://www.stch.org.uk/support-us/events-calendar/malthouse-road-site-open-week/