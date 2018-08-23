Farm raiders steal 200 baby pheasants

Two hundred baby pheasants have been stolen from an East Sussex farm.

The chicks were taken in a raid at an address in Beech Green Lane, Withyham.

The crime took place on Friday (August 17), say police.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information the the incident, email Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.ukor call 101, quoting the reference number 1436.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org