Farming leaders urge political parties to back British farmers at South of England Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farming leaders pushed the need for vital political support for the industry at the South of England Show.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said firm commitments from political parties are urgently needed ahead of the general election to help farmers in the South East, and across the UK, overcome some of the biggest challenges they have faced in years.

The NFU Farmer Confidence Survey revealed that short and mid-term confidence levels in the industry were at their lowest since the survey began, in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NFU is calling for the government to recognise the extraordinary nature of what has been the wettest 18 months since 1836, warning that many farms may be unable to survive.

David Exwood, left, and Andrew Strong with SEAS Chairman Charlie Burgoyne.

Mr Exwood, who is a West Sussex farmer, said: “Farmers are going through an incredibly challenging time and we need political support to give back that confidence and positivity for the future.

“It is concerning that, during the general election campaigns, very little has been said about plans to support food and farming.

“We urge all parties and their candidates to take these issues very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent surveys have shown that farmers have a huge amount of support from the general public.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood being interviewed by ITV Meridian at the South of England Show.

“The support shown here at the South of England Show, has also emphasised how much farmers are valued by the general public, for which we are very grateful.

“The rural vote will be key at the general election and so political parties must put firm plans and commitments in place to ensure farming here in the South East, and across Britain, has a bright future. “

Farmers’ lack of confidence in the industry has seen production intentions plummet with all farming sectors expecting to decrease production over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NFU has launched its own manifesto of key asks from all political parties ahead of the general election, to help ensure a positive future for British farming.

Amongst the asks in the manifesto includes:

• Plan for and reward farmers fairly for their role in mitigating flood risk and commit to the proactive management of our watercourses.

• A smooth and seamless transition to new environmental schemes that are open to all farmers and growers, and ensure profitable long-term, food-producing businesses.

• Establish minimum standards to promote a fair and functioning supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Develop and establish core production standards that apply to agri-food imports.

Mr Exwood joined NFU members and staff in addressing parliamentary candidates at the South of England Show, at Ardingly, on Friday.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong said: “Farmers urgently need support and tackling these issues is important for the wider society, not just farmers.

“Farming is a major driver of the economy, farmers here protect the countryside and support the environment and British farmers work to the highest standards of animal welfare.