Fashion show and fundraising for Youth Counselling Project

A clothing store in Seaford is hosting a fashion show in aid of The Youth Counselling Project.

M & Co on Broad Street will be inviting people to watch the show on Tuesday, October 16, at 7pm, tickets cost £6.

The show will feature local models who will be parading down the catwalk to display womenswear, menswear and children’s clothes in day and party mood styles. This year The Youth Counselling Project aims to provide therapy for around 40 students.

The service is operated through Seaford schools, whose teams identify around 40 children who would benefit from spending time with trained counsellors. Each child receives 10 sessions, costing £400 per package. To help raise the money a number of other events are being held too.

Hairdresser Penny Jenner is holding a charity event on Wednesday November, 14 at her Salon, Sassy Hair and Beauty, in the High Street. Clients will be asked to make a donation instead of paying the salon.

Ms Jenner said: “I feel we need to take youth mental health very seriously, and give them services that are easy to access. We have a large number of customers who are young and we see them go through the stages of school, and they talk to us about things. I feel we need to do a lot more as they are the future. They should have the right to grow up feeling safe, without pressures, and with self-esteem.’

Ieuan and Rosie Ford embarked on a nine-peak mountain walking challenge raising £895. To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fordfitness

For more information on how to fundraise for this charity visit http://tycp.org.uk/you-can-help.html.