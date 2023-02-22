Edit Account-Sign Out
Fatal crash near Mid Sussex village: East Grinstead man pronounced dead at scene of Albourne collision

A man from East Grinstead has died in a crash near a Mid Sussex village, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
2 minutes ago

Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a BMW motorcycle in London Road, Albourne, near Arden Grange, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle – a 61-year-old man from East Grinstead – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The van driver – a 42-year-old man from Whyteleafe in Surrey – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on unconditional bail.”

Sussex Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a BMW motorcycle in London Road, Albourne

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or who has relevant dash cam footage to contact them via [email protected], quoting Operation Clarendon.

