A man from East Grinstead has died in a crash near a Mid Sussex village, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a BMW motorcycle in London Road, Albourne, near Arden Grange, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

A police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle – a 61-year-old man from East Grinstead – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The van driver – a 42-year-old man from Whyteleafe in Surrey – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on unconditional bail.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or who has relevant dash cam footage to contact them via [email protected], quoting Operation Clarendon.