Fatboy Slim completes Shaun by the Sea art trail in half marathon sponsored walk for Martlets

Hundreds of people gathered to cheer on music legend Fatboy Slim - aka Norman Cook - as he completed a half marathon plus sponsored walk this week along the Shaun by The Sea art trail in Brighton to raise funds for Sussex hospice charity Martlets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norman’s ‘Bleat Sleep Graze Repeat’ walk yesterday (27 September) saw the superstar DJ and long-standing Martlets ambassador trek the 16-mile route from the Pepperpot in Queens Park to Cook’s own Big Beach Cafe in Hove Lagoon.

The walk took in the majority of the 42 artist-painted Shaun the Sheep sculptures currently on display around Brighton & Hove. Fans and Martlets supporters joined him at various points along the way and donated generously to Martlets. Anyone who wants to support Martlets and Norman Cook can still donate on his Just Giving page online here - https://www.justgiving.com/page/bleat-sleep-graze-repeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman Cook said: “I won’t say it was easy walking 16 miles but it was a tremendous privilege to be able to do it for a charity so close to my heart.

Starting point of Fatboy Slim's half marathon sponsored walk for Martlets

“Martlets plays a huge part in the community by caring for people in their greatest time of need and it’s wonderful to see people showing their support through visiting the Shaun by the Sea trail.

“Brighton and Hove is a city that’s been good to me over the decades. The turnout yesterday and the generosity of the donations makes me even prouder to call it home.”

Shaun by the Sea runs until 5 November and builds on the success of previous Martlets-run art trails Snowdogs and Snailspace, which saw thousands visit the city to spot the sculptures. The trails help to connect people from across the community whilst raising money to enable Martlets to keep caring for people facing the toughest of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Hunt, Director of Income Generation at Martlets, added: “Norman is an incredible ambassador for the Martlets and a big part of the Martlets’ family. We are thrilled that he’s taken such a hands-on approach to fundraising. The money he’s raised - like all the funds raised from these art trails - is so important as it enables Martlets to keep caring for people facing the toughest of times.”

The 42 Shaun sculptures will remain in place for eight weeks until 5 November. The large sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for Martlets Hospice on Monday 27 November.

A city map showing the location of the flock of sheep sculptures can be found on the Shaun by the Sea mobile app (Apple and Android), as well as online here.

The Shaun by the Sea art trail is brought to the city in association with multi award-winning animation studio Aardman, and Wild in Art, Martlets’ partner for all previous art trails.