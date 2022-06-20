Father and daughter rescued at sea as Shoreham RNLI crew called to six incidents in three days

The team was called to a number of incidents along the coast as sailors and swimmers were caught in windy conditions.

On Saturday (June 18) the crew launched at 4.45pm to a windsurfer in difficulty off Hove Lagoon.

The casualty was assisted by another vessel on scene but the lifeboat crew ensured they were safe and well before they were tasked to three people in a small rigid inflatable craft with engine failure two miles south west of Shoreham Harbour.

Shoreham RNLI

An RNLI spokesperson said they all wet and cold so then crew brought them back to the lifeboat station before returning to recover their craft.

While it was under tow, the lifeboat was then re-tasked to a kayak in difficulty at south Lancing. The vessel was left at anchor and the crew quickly located a father and his young daughter holding on to an upturned kayak that was being blown out to

sea.

The crew rescued them and landed them ashore into the care of the coastguard team and an ambulance crew who checked the girl over as she was very cold and shaken.

The crew then collected the rigid inflatable boat left at anchor and returned to station. The inshore lifeboat was also launched on Thursday 16 June just after 11pm to a report of a woman in the water in distress at Worthing Pier.

On route it was established that had come out of the water and was in the care of the emergency services.

It was then called again on Friday 17 June at 10pm to assist Brighton lifeboat with a report of five people in distress in the water near the Brighton Pier. While on route to the location, it was established that one person had gone into the water in distress and four other who were on the beach went into the water to try and help her.