Father killed his wife before jumping off Birling Gap with young sons

A father drugged his family before stabbing his wife to death and then jumping off Birling Gap with their two young boys, an inquest heard.

Former construction worker Adelino Figueira de Faria, 57, stabbed his wife more than 60 times at their family home in Twickenham in south west London.

He then travelled 90 miles to the cliffs where he walked off the edge with sons Claudio, 10, and Joaquin, seven.

He had drugged former journalist Laura Cecilia Navarrete de Figueira, 47, and their young sons with Zopiclone sleeping pills and left a suicide note shortly before the deaths last March saying he had lost his faith in God and apologising to family for what he was about to do.

The Venezuelan couple had failed to find work since moving to the UK for a better life and had run out of money as their tenancy agreement of their £650,000 home in South Road came up for renewal.

Detective Sergeant Matt Flynn told the West London Coroner’s Court inquest that police were called to the home by Mr Figueira de Faria’s eldest son from a previous marriage at 5.54pm.

He added, “There’s no specific reason or conclusion that can be given as to why – it’s clear that the family had moved to the UK for want of a better life.

“There appears to be the potential that monetary funds for the family had virtually disappeared.

“It was significant that the tenancy agreement at 15 South Road was due for imminent renewal. It’s a presumption that there was little or no funds to continue to pay rent there or elsewhere.

“I think he could not see a way forward.”

Coroner Dr Sean Cummings concluded the father killed himself and unlawfully killed his wife and two sons on March 5 last year.